Expo 2020 Dubai launch to be live streamed in Times Square

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) New York residents will enjoy a timeless opportunity to watch a live stream of the Expo 2020 Dubai launch through the digital screens in Times Square.

Between 20:30 and 21:30 (12:30-1:30 NYC), the event's opening ceremony will be featured on the 37-metre high Nasdaq Tower screen and seven of the screens on the 22-storeys tall Thomson Reuters sign, through a live stream provided by Expo 2020 Dubai organisers.

The opening ceremony will take place beneath the 130-metre-wide, 67.5-metre-tall Al Wasl Plaza dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen, which will enable spectators to experience an immersive audio and visual display of the featured live performances.

Viewers from anywhere in the world can also join the evening’s proceedings via a global live stream, available on https://virtualexpo.world/ and http://www.expo2020.com/tv from 19:30 GST onwards.