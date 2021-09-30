UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Launch To Be Live Streamed In Times Square

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai launch to be live streamed in Times Square

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) New York residents will enjoy a timeless opportunity to watch a live stream of the Expo 2020 Dubai launch through the digital screens in Times Square.

Between 20:30 and 21:30 (12:30-1:30 NYC), the event's opening ceremony will be featured on the 37-metre high Nasdaq Tower screen and seven of the screens on the 22-storeys tall Thomson Reuters sign, through a live stream provided by Expo 2020 Dubai organisers.

The opening ceremony will take place beneath the 130-metre-wide, 67.5-metre-tall Al Wasl Plaza dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen, which will enable spectators to experience an immersive audio and visual display of the featured live performances.

Viewers from anywhere in the world can also join the evening’s proceedings via a global live stream, available on https://virtualexpo.world/ and http://www.expo2020.com/tv from 19:30 GST onwards.

Related Topics

World Dubai New York 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

US Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace ..

US Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace Along Canadian Border - DHS

6 minutes ago
 200 booked over staging illegal procession

200 booked over staging illegal procession

6 minutes ago
 European stocks sag on mixed economic data

European stocks sag on mixed economic data

6 minutes ago
 Isolated showers in Lahore city

Isolated showers in Lahore city

6 minutes ago
 Zakharova Calls on German Government to Issue Broa ..

Zakharova Calls on German Government to Issue Broadcasting Permit to RT DE Chann ..

11 minutes ago
 P&D board meeting reviews Punjab development schem ..

P&D board meeting reviews Punjab development schemes status

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.