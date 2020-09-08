Expo 2020 Dubai launches collection of traditional children’s stories and folktales

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) To mark International Literacy Day on 8th September, Expo 2020 Dubai has launched Children’s Tales From Around The World, a collection of traditional children’s stories and folktales that celebrate the wonders of our planet and its people.

Combining compelling storytelling and colourful, evocative artwork, the digital collection of 24 timeless tales is Expo 2020’s gift to children and families everywhere.

Many of the featured stories, contributed by some of Expo’s 190-plus participating countries have been passed down through generations. They are brought to life by young artists from the country of the story’s origin, alongside professional illustrators and animators at Expo 2020, and around the world.

The stories have been chosen to help children aged 5 to 12 years explore exciting differences and shared values, broaden their world view, and gain a greater appreciation of their heritage – as well as develop a love of reading. The collection demonstrates how Expo 2020 is providing a platform for every participating country to share the best of their cultures while inspiring young minds and sparking curiosity for generations to come.

Ken Poonoosamy, Commissioner-General for Mauritius, said, "It is our pleasure to have contributed to such an interesting and exciting project. We have a long history and culture of storytelling, and so we are delighted to share one of our most famous tales with the world."

The Mauritian team ran a competition to select a young local artist to illustrate its story, titled "The Legend of Pieter Both and Santaka". The work of more than 20 children, between the ages of 10 and 14, was submitted to a selection committee comprising of artists, and representatives of the National Art Gallery, National Arts Fund and the Economic Development board of Mauritius.

The winning artworks were created by 12-year-old Ohas Dokee.

Manuela Garcia Pasqual, Director, International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Expo 2020 Dubai recognises the important role that young people play in shaping society and the future. Seeing international participants, such as Mauritius, empowering youth and offering them a platform to express their creativity and talent through art, is very inspiring. We look forward to being further inspired by this story and the Mauritius Pavilion in October 2021."

Amanda Tomlinson, Senior Manager, Products, Director-General Office, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "This digital collection of engaging stories helps children to explore new cultures and recognise common values, while adults can rediscover tales from their childhood."

Children’s Tales From Around The World takes the form of a PDF document that is available for free download directly from the Expo school Programme website https://schools.expo2020dubai.com/en/initiatives-for-schools/childrens-tales-from-around-the-world?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=childrens-story-book.

The first World Expo in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region, Expo 2020 will run for six months from 1st October 2021 until 31st March 2022. The event will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE and highlight the country’s role as a global connecting hub for people, ideas, and innovation.