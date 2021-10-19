UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Momentum Grows As It Welcomes More Than 770,000 Visits To Date

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:15 AM

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed 771,477 ticketed visits through its gates since its 1 October opening, up substantially from the 411,768 ticketed visits during the mega-event’s first 10 days.

Almost half of all visitors hold a Season Pass, with more than 100,000 people visiting the site twice and more than 35,000 coming three times during the first 15 days, highlighting the number of attractions on offer at the largest event ever held in the Arab world.

To date, visitors to the World Expo – the first ever held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) – came from 181 nationalities, only 11 fewer countries than the 192 participating in the event, each with their own pavilion.

The figures include all ticket holders, but exclude representatives, delegations and guests of International participants, partners and other stakeholders, as well as Expo staff.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31 March 2022, with more than 200 pavilions and countless other attractions for visitors to explore, plus up to 60 events daily, as well as panel discussions, cultural performances and much more.

Bringing Expo 2020 Dubai to a global digital audience, the number of virtual visitors has risen to 9.3 million since 1 October, up from 7.8 million last week.

