DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) With UNESCO celebrating the work of educators across the globe, as it has every year since 1994 with World Teachers’ Day on 5 October, Expo 2020 Dubai is participating with its own tributes for 2021, honouring those working in the region and the world, with a nod to the contributions of one teacher in particular.

The role of educators is particularly significant at this current time, as it is teachers shaping the minds of future generations, who must continue to view environmental issues and sustainability as a priority.

For World Teachers’ Day this year, Expo 2020 Dubai has announced that as part of its legacy plans, the Innovation Gallery within Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion will be renamed to honour Muhammed Al Saket Al Falasi, the man who taught His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the 1950s, and who undoubtedly was an influence on the way Dubai has developed.

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled in the coming weeks, honouring the former educator and the important work of teachers around the world, with a small ceremony, and in keeping with the education theme, the Innovation Gallery will feature a children’s innovations exhibit, providing a playful, exploratory experience, seeking to broaden minds and break the cycle of consumerism. Terra itself will be transformed into a Science Museum, promoting sustainable choices for all ages following the closing of Expo on 31 March 2022.

Education has been at the forefront of Expo 2020 Dubai, with the Expo School Programme organising school visits, with easy access for children and teachers. On World Teachers’ Day, these visits will be promoted on social media, with students holding boards with writing in English and Arabic, pledging thanks to their teachers.

Alya Al Ali, Vice President - Expo School Programme, said: "Expo 2020 Dubai is a beacon for connecting minds and creating the future, and the celebration of World Teachers’ Day is our way of thanking educators, past and present, from all corners of the globe, for the tremendous work they do in shaping our future.

"We seek to augment the pioneering involvement of inspiring professors such as Mohammed Al Saket, as well as those who came after him, by opening up a wealth of learning opportunities and engaging schools in the journey to Expo 2020 through initiatives aimed at inspiring the next generation to explore, create and learn in a fun and immersive environment."

Mohammed Al Saket Al Falasi, who is now 86 years old, taught at Al Ahmadiya School, the first semi-formal school in Dubai. Several years ago, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid spoke of his appreciation for his former teacher, who he described as a virtuous person, and his deep respect for others involved in his education.

Ali Muhammad Al Saket Al Falasi, the son of the pioneering teacher, said that seeing his father honoured by Expo in this way filled him with pride. He added: "Honouring teachers feels natural in the UAE, as it has made such great leaps in the education sector in recent decades. This time the honour is particularly special, as it comes from Expo 2020 Dubai –an event we are all so proud to be hosting, and the first of its kind in the region.

"My father has shared many stories about his time teaching H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, that he was an excellent pupil, and that he saw early on the distinctive qualities that would make him a respected leader, and of great importance in the future."

The Expo School Programme is dedicated to engaging with schools and students of the UAE in the journey to Expo 2020. On Monday, Jameela Al Muhairi, UAE Minister of State for Public Education, welcomed the first group of students to take part in the Expo School Journeys at Expo 2020 Dubai.