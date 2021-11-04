Expo 2020 Dubai: New breakthrough in UAE-Colombia relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, has said that the UAE and Colombia have historical relations based on friendship and overall cooperation, supported by the keenness of their leaderships to reinforce them.

Al Owais stated that Expo 2020 Dubai is a breakthrough in UAE-Colombia relations and an opportunity to boost their bilateral ties. It is also a platform for showcasing Colombia’s innovations and overall achievements.

The event will also help achieve Colombia's plans to forge new commercial partnerships and access new markets, he added. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, is set to visit the UAE, where he will lead a high-level delegation, including the ministers of trade, tourism and industry, health and environment, and a range of business leaders, he noted.

During his official visit to the country, Márquez will meet with the UAE’s leadership to sign agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors and participate in his country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, he further added.

Al Owais stressed that cultural diplomacy has helped enhance the relations between the two countries.

The UAE Embassy in Colombia has launched several cultural initiatives to promote Emirati culture and heritage, including publishing a special edition of the magazine, "Simana," and distributing thousands of copies to government authorities and universities. It also organised the "Arabic Language Fundamentals" education initiative for participants of the Colombian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, he said.

He also pointed out that under the framework of the country’s efforts to address COVID-19 and in light of the distinguished ties between the two countries, the UAE has sent nearly 100 tonnes of medical aid to Colombia, and dispatched six planes with medical supplies, in addition to facilitating the safe transit of Colombian citizens to their country.

Diplomatic relations between both countries began in 1976. The Colombian Embassy in the UAE was inaugurated in 2011, followed by the inauguration of the Emirati Embassy in Bogota in 2013. The two countries also signed several agreements and MoUs in various areas.