UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai: New Breakthrough In UAE-Colombia Relations

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai: New breakthrough in UAE-Colombia relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, has said that the UAE and Colombia have historical relations based on friendship and overall cooperation, supported by the keenness of their leaderships to reinforce them.

Al Owais stated that Expo 2020 Dubai is a breakthrough in UAE-Colombia relations and an opportunity to boost their bilateral ties. It is also a platform for showcasing Colombia’s innovations and overall achievements.

The event will also help achieve Colombia's plans to forge new commercial partnerships and access new markets, he added. Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, is set to visit the UAE, where he will lead a high-level delegation, including the ministers of trade, tourism and industry, health and environment, and a range of business leaders, he noted.

During his official visit to the country, Márquez will meet with the UAE’s leadership to sign agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors and participate in his country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, he further added.

Al Owais stressed that cultural diplomacy has helped enhance the relations between the two countries.

The UAE Embassy in Colombia has launched several cultural initiatives to promote Emirati culture and heritage, including publishing a special edition of the magazine, "Simana," and distributing thousands of copies to government authorities and universities. It also organised the "Arabic Language Fundamentals" education initiative for participants of the Colombian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, he said.

He also pointed out that under the framework of the country’s efforts to address COVID-19 and in light of the distinguished ties between the two countries, the UAE has sent nearly 100 tonnes of medical aid to Colombia, and dispatched six planes with medical supplies, in addition to facilitating the safe transit of Colombian citizens to their country.

Diplomatic relations between both countries began in 1976. The Colombian Embassy in the UAE was inaugurated in 2011, followed by the inauguration of the Emirati Embassy in Bogota in 2013. The two countries also signed several agreements and MoUs in various areas.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Dubai Visit Bogota Rashid Salem Lead Colombia 2020 Market Event Government Industry Arab

Recent Stories

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cu ..

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

14 minutes ago
 West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

55 minutes ago
 KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Direct ..

KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Director PEC

46 minutes ago
 Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine f ..

Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine falcons

46 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Ka ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Kamyab Jawan Program', lauds KP ..

46 minutes ago
 PM launches the largest relief package in the hist ..

PM launches the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan: Qalandar Lodh ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.