Expo 2020 Dubai organises 'Expo Talks: Travel and Connectivity' on February 16

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai continues its pre-event programme with "Expo Talks: Travel and Connectivity", a series of panel discussions and talks exploring digital connectivity as a universal human right and connectivity across key sectors such as mobility, transport and logistics, governance, and education and travel.

Live-streamed on 16th February, this digital event will spotlight topics such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence (AI) for good, virtual learning, remote work, data privacy and digital connectivity, and e-governance.

Providing a glimpse of how Expo will bring to life the theme of travel and connectivity across the six months that it will be open to the world, the talks will convene experts from around the world, alongside Expo 2020’s International Participants and Official Partners. It will address the following question: ‘How will we balance the impact of the expansion of the digital world with our physical reality?’ Speakers will include Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai; Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline; and Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat Group.

A number of International Participants, including Bhutan and Portugal, will dive into the future of sustainable tourism, while a panel on digital services and solutions in the new reality of COVID-19 will feature Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia. In parallel, many International Participants will also host talks on their own channels.

In addition, an Emirates panel on ‘Travel and Tourism in the post-COVID World’ will explore how the airline is helping to re-envisage travel during and after the pandemic; the impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry; and the role of technology in mitigating challenges and expanding travel opportunities.