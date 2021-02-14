UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expo 2020 Dubai Organises 'Expo Talks: Travel And Connectivity' On February 16

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai organises 'Expo Talks: Travel and Connectivity' on February 16

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai continues its pre-event programme with "Expo Talks: Travel and Connectivity", a series of panel discussions and talks exploring digital connectivity as a universal human right and connectivity across key sectors such as mobility, transport and logistics, governance, and education and travel.

Live-streamed on 16th February, this digital event will spotlight topics such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence (AI) for good, virtual learning, remote work, data privacy and digital connectivity, and e-governance.

Providing a glimpse of how Expo will bring to life the theme of travel and connectivity across the six months that it will be open to the world, the talks will convene experts from around the world, alongside Expo 2020’s International Participants and Official Partners. It will address the following question: ‘How will we balance the impact of the expansion of the digital world with our physical reality?’ Speakers will include Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai; Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline; and Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat Group.

A number of International Participants, including Bhutan and Portugal, will dive into the future of sustainable tourism, while a panel on digital services and solutions in the new reality of COVID-19 will feature Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia. In parallel, many International Participants will also host talks on their own channels.

In addition, an Emirates panel on ‘Travel and Tourism in the post-COVID World’ will explore how the airline is helping to re-envisage travel during and after the pandemic; the impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry; and the role of technology in mitigating challenges and expanding travel opportunities.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Dubai Estonia Bhutan Portugal February 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

51 minutes ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

1 hour ago

FTA continues inspection in local markets to ensur ..

1 hour ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Egypt FRA Custody Li ..

1 hour ago

UAE receives Hope Probe’s first image of Mars

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.