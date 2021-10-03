Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for creative, knowledge-based global economy: Philippines Alternate Commissioner-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai paves the way for a creative, knowledge-based global economy, said Rosvi Gaetos, Assistant Secretary of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), who is also the Alternate Commissioner-General of the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The UAE is a global role model that inspires creativity and innovative thinking, and adopts a knowledge-based economy to attain a comprehensive and sustainable development," she added.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Gaetos said that Expo 2020 Dubai lays the foundation for a knowledge-based and creative economy that will help accelerate the growth of the global economy, especially with the participation of around 192 countries at the event.

"We see a great emphasis nowadays on an economy that is knowledge-based and driven by innovation and creativity. We no longer associate economic growth with trade and exports only, but with the exchange of knowledge, creative ideas and minds, as well as advanced technological services that contribute to the attainment of sustainable development," she said.

Gaetos highlighted that the UAE is the Philippines’ main trade partner in the middle East region and is one of the key markets for trade and investment globally.

"Expo 2020 Dubai provides an ideal platform to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines in various fields.

"Through our participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, we aim to boost our trade partnership with the UAE and the region in all vital sectors," she added.

"The Philippines is a modern progressive country that aims to exchange creative ideas and shape opportunities with other countries through its participation at this global event," Gaetos went on to say.

She referred that over the next six months, the Philippines Pavilion will be organising many distinguished events for the interest of the Filipino community and others.

Among the activities are a number of official visits, the Filipino food Festival, the National Day, as well as participation in the Global business Forum, ASEAN, and Gulfood 2022.

The Philippines Pavilion, which is called Bangkóta, an ancient Tagalog word that means coral reef, offers authentic Filipino architecture, art and design that reflects the main message of the pavilion.

The natural, organic shape of the Bangkóta draws visitors into defined, free-flowing, open spaces, reflecting a culture that embraces openness, meaningful encounters, and connectivity.