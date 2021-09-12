Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Margarete Schramböck, Austria's Minister of Digital and Economic Affairs, has said that Expo 2020 Dubai paves the way for opening new markets, enhances international cooperation, and provides the opportunity to highlight the quality of research and development of Austrian innovations.

On the occasion of the approaching inauguration of Expo 2020, the minister stated that Austria's participation focuses on presenting future visions, concepts and technologies that promote living together in an increasingly intertwined world.

She stressed that Austria upholds - with its international-oriented startups - the spirit of innovation and technical knowledge, and that its participation in the Dubai Expo aims to offer useful and meaningful solutions and products.

For his part, Harald Mahrer, President of Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, highlighted the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai in strengthening Austria's communication with other countries at the international level as well as developing the country's economy.

The Austrian pavilion participating in the exhibition is set to present projects and innovations in various fields, designed and developed by research institutions and companies that have cooperated with universities and technical colleges, and have succeeded in achieving accomplishments that have a positive impact on the environment and climate.

The pavilion, under the theme, "Innovation Towers," will showcase 53 selected innovations in many areas while highlighting the contributions of Austrian scientists, companies and research institutes to shaping a positive and innovative future in smart cities, the circular economy, renewable energy, digital technology, health and life sciences.

From 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome 191 countries and millions of visitors, inviting everyone to join the making of a new world through a six-month celebration of innovation, culture, creativity and human progress.