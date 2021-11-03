UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Projects Pride Of UAE’s Founding Father On Iconic Al Wasl Plaza Dome

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai projects pride of UAE’s Founding Father on iconic Al Wasl Plaza dome

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) The pride of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan shone down on Expo 2020 Dubai visitors on Tuesday as the Zaraha Zayed (Arabic for ‘Zayed Visited’) show saw beautiful images and video footage of the UAE’s Founding Father adorn the dome of Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of the Expo 2020 site, on the 17th anniversary of his passing.

A man beloved by his people, and a leader admired by all who crossed his path, Sheikh Zayed’s legacy remains deeply ingrained in the spirit of the UAE. The show was preceded by a prayer recorded by Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, with visitors raising their palms, praying for Sheikh Zayed to rest in eternal peace.

Zaraha Zayed will continue throughout November, featuring a poem written by Emirati poet Ali Al Khawar with musical composition by Fayez Al-Saeed, performed by the Emirates Choir.

Photos and videos - many of which were displayed publically for the first time - were sourced from the library of royal photographer, Ramesh and the National Archives.

Nahla AlMheiri, Director - UAE Content, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The distinctive poem for Zaraha Zayed, projected alongside beautiful photos and videos, aims to encapsulate the emotion of an imaginary moment in which Sheikh Zayed actually visits us at Expo 2020, and witnesses the gathering of countries from around the world in his home. We envisioned the immense honour of hosting Sheikh Zayed, our Founding Father, who recognised the potential of the UAE and was steadfast in laying the foundations for its prosperous future."

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors took in the distinctive light show, filled with a deep sense of gratitude and love for the UAE’s founder, and pride in the nation’s achievements under its wise leadership.

