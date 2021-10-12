Expo 2020 Dubai promotes cultural convergence: Russian experts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Arts and culture experts from Russia confirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai promotes cultural convergence, especially since arts and culture have the unique ability to unite people in a world that has seen major shifts recently in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They made this statement during an event, entitled "Russia: culture", organised by the Russia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Fatima Mukhomedzhan, Deputy Director of the Art, Science and Sport Charity Foundation, said that culture has played a pivotal role in connecting people and promoting intercultural dialogue, noting how it makes our lives easier and more open. Culture undoubtedly helps people feel a higher sense of freedom, she added.

Katerina Novikova, Press Secretary of the Bolshoi Theatre, pointed out that culture brings people together, and international events, such as the Expo 2020 Dubai, enable people to learn about each other's culture and meet in person.

"I am overjoyed at the fact that such events are taking place, and I hope by the end of this major global event, there would be statistics on the number of people who visited Expo 2020 Dubai from different countries and enjoyed this outstanding experience," she said.

The Russian event hosted a wide variety of Russian culture, arts, media and tech professionals, including Azari Plisetski, dancer, choreographer and ballet teacher, and brother of Russian ballet legend Maya Plisetskaya, as well as David Mansfield, Director of Dubai Opera, and Sergey Chuban, the Russian-German architect who designed the Russia Pavilion.