Expo 2020 Dubai promoting international cooperation to achieve sustainable development: UAE Ambassador to Australia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Sabousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, has said that Expo 2020 Dubai promotes international cooperation in drafting a global action plan to achieve sustainable development.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Sabousi highlighted the importance of the UAE’s hosting of Expo, a platform for promoting the country’s overall capacities and potential, most notably in the economy, technology and culture.

He then pointed out that the selection of the UAE to host Expo underscores the confidence in its ability to lead global collective action and generate creative solutions to address challenges in various areas, including peace, security, humanitarian aid and climate change, in addition to the transformation of the country’s economy to a knowledge-based one.

These are the advantages that enabled the UAE to become an international model of achieving sustainable development.

Speaking about the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in drafting a global action plan for international cooperation, Al Sabousi affirmed that the major global event is an ideal opportunity to promote international cooperation in cultural, social and commercial areas. He stressed that Expo would encourage communication between countries.

He stated that the coronavirus pandemic made the world reassess existing economic and commercial systems and drove the process of digital transformation, as well as highlighting supply chain risks.

The UAE Ambassador also pointed out the significant role of Expo 2020 Dubai as a comprehensive platform for uniting humanity on the grounds of compassion, peace and coexistence. He noted that more than 200 pavilions representing 192 countries and international organisations were present at the expo, and this diversity embodied the values of peace, coexistence and tolerance.

Speaking about the event’s key role in preparing leaders and motivating them to pursue excellence and innovation, he said that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, always believed that the youth were the active force that would create a bright future for the country, noting the gratitude for the country’s leadership vision which aims at empowering and motivating the youth.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a key platform for establishing sustainable development standards in economic, environmental and social areas, which will create job opportunities for the youth.

On climate change, which is the core topic of Expo, he affirmed that addressing climate change is one of the UAE’s priorities. It recently launched a strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, adding that the country’s sovereign funds are being invested in financing and establishing clean energy projects worldwide.