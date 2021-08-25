Expo 2020 Dubai proves UAE’s strength in bringing people together: Swiss Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, has said that the UAE is keen to secure a safe environment for everyone and with Expo 2020 Dubai coming up, measures have been multiplied to ensure that this global event offers an enjoyable experience for visitors.

Commenting on the UAE host of this global event in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baggi said, "Organising this event in the repercussions of the pandemic shows the UAE’s belief in the power of human connections and therefore proves UAE’s strength in bringing people together to connect, discuss and meet beyond any challenge that might arise."

He added that Switzerland’s participation aims at offering visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy an emotional Swiss journey and get to learn more about the country beyond its beautiful landscapes.

"Over the six months, our pavilion will serve as a hub for innovation, sustainability and creativity where people will get together with experts, leaders and professionals to discuss topics like sustainability along with the 11 thematic weeks of Expo with a focus on circular economy," Baggi explained.

On Expo's contribution to the cooperation and opening of partnerships between different countries, the Swiss Ambassador noted that Expo 2020 Dubai will bring people together again, thus enhancing existing relationships and making them even stronger and better.

"This global event is an opportunity to address current challenges and help find solutions to them in order to create a better future," he stated.

Baggi also explained that his country enjoys excellent bilateral relations with the UAE which are marked by a long-lasting friendship.

"The UAE has traditionally been Switzerland's most important economic partner in the MENA region, and Switzerland ranks amongst the top ten of UAE foreign investors," he noted.

"In the last few years, we were able to build on this foundation and to further diversify our bilateral relations to include topics like energy cooperation, tourism and culture."

"Moreover, the biggest Swiss community in the middle East has found a home in the UAE and contributes daily to extend the range of our collaborations," he continued.

Concluding, the Swiss diplomat said, "We regard Expo as a catalyst to further accelerate this diversification process and to find new and inspiring ways to work together. This is why we were the first country to announce our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the first to unveil its pavilion in Dubai in April 2018."