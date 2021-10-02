Expo 2020 Dubai provides factors for stimulating global economic growth, generating job opportunities: UAE Ambassador to Thailand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Thailand, affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai would create promising opportunities for participating countries and boost efforts being made to stimulate global economy and enhance confidence in sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as generate job opportunities.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Saif Al Shamsi said that the UAE's hosting of the global event stems from its commitment to work together with international partners in order to address the challenges facing the world and seek lasting solutions to them in a spirit of collective cooperation.

He stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai is an important global event that contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Thailand.

He added that the UAE Embassy in Thailand had organised several activities including 'Expo 2020 Dubai 7 Days Countdown' to promote the event's theme ''Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'' and directly reached out to the public to inform them about friendly travel procedures and other facilities provided by the UAE.

''Expo 2020 Dubai provides an ideal opportunity for the economies of the participating countries, as it creates promising opportunities to build links and enhance cooperation between countries to support stimulating the global economy and restore confidence to sectors affected by the pandemic.

This is essential for promoting development and attracting investment, and it will certainly contribute to supporting economic sectors and creating job opportunities," he said.

He added that Expo 2020 Dubai will promote - through dialogues - the values of openness, diversity and tolerance with the participating countries, to make a positive impact on the world and contribute to building a better future for all mankind.

''Expo 2020 Dubai is a prominent global platform and oasis that accommodates everyone of different nationalities and cultures, which promotes cultural exchange and fosters the values of tolerance. This great event is a message of peace from the UAE to meet everyone under the dome of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.'' Thailand pavilion will represent the nationâ€™s pleasant hospitality and its capabilities in digital variation and technology through 550-plus woven fake flowers covering outside of the pavilion.

Thailand pavilion is the largest in the 150-year history of event under the theme ''Digital Thailand'', which will focus on the countryâ€™s new economic model, also known as Thailand 4.0, a 20-year strategic plan that aims to revilatise sectors using creativity, innovation and new technology.