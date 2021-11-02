Expo 2020 Dubai provides major global platform for OIC Member States and the world to share insights, perspectives and experiences: OIC chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, said Expo 2020 Dubai provides an excellent opportunity for the Member States, the OIC organs and institutions and the world to share ideas, insights, perspectives and experiences.

''It is meant to showcase success stories for greater development-focused multilateral cooperation and joint action among the global community,'' said Al-Othaimeen while addressing the OIC Honorary Day Ceremony organized at the World Expo 2020 Dubai today Dr Al-Othaimeen thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for inviting the OIC to take part in the world’s greatest show (Expo 2020 Dubai) to showcase the work and achievement of the OIC in promoting joint Islamic action for the benefit of the wider Muslim community.

Today’s Muslim world faces a number of challenges, the most significant of which is knowledge, Dr Al-Othaimeen underlined, explaining that the OIC Member States are engaged strongly in the global technological race and are keeping pace with its rapid advancements. He added, "It is gratifying that the UAE places the value of human beings at the heart of development for present and future generations, which brought remarkable accomplishments in all areas for the country."