UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Provides Major Global Platform For OIC Member States And The World To Share Insights, Perspectives And Experiences: OIC Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:15 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai provides major global platform for OIC Member States and the world to share insights, perspectives and experiences: OIC chief

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, said Expo 2020 Dubai provides an excellent opportunity for the Member States, the OIC organs and institutions and the world to share ideas, insights, perspectives and experiences.

''It is meant to showcase success stories for greater development-focused multilateral cooperation and joint action among the global community,'' said Al-Othaimeen while addressing the OIC Honorary Day Ceremony organized at the World Expo 2020 Dubai today Dr Al-Othaimeen thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for inviting the OIC to take part in the world’s greatest show (Expo 2020 Dubai) to showcase the work and achievement of the OIC in promoting joint Islamic action for the benefit of the wider Muslim community.

Today’s Muslim world faces a number of challenges, the most significant of which is knowledge, Dr Al-Othaimeen underlined, explaining that the OIC Member States are engaged strongly in the global technological race and are keeping pace with its rapid advancements. He added, "It is gratifying that the UAE places the value of human beings at the heart of development for present and future generations, which brought remarkable accomplishments in all areas for the country."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid 2020 Muslim All Share Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai SME extends AED75.6 million in financial fac ..

Dubai SME extends AED75.6 million in financial facilities to Global Village

22 minutes ago
 Tennis Superstar Nadal Fails to Make It Into ATP R ..

Tennis Superstar Nadal Fails to Make It Into ATP Race Top-8 for 1st Time Since 2 ..

24 minutes ago
 One more COVID patient dies, 30 test positive in H ..

One more COVID patient dies, 30 test positive in Hyderabad

24 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Small But Positive Developments in Bil ..

Russia Sees Small But Positive Developments in Bilateral Relations With US - Ant ..

24 minutes ago
 France's Sarkozy Says Judicial Call for His Testim ..

France's Sarkozy Says Judicial Call for His Testimony Undermines Constitution

29 minutes ago
 Awards distribution ceremony held for MDCAT, NLE p ..

Awards distribution ceremony held for MDCAT, NLE position holders

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.