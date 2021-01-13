Expo 2020 Dubai receives 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai has been awarded the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour, in recognition of the organisation’s dedication to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of its workforce. Expo 2020 is one of 66 organisations from across the globe to achieve the prestigious accolade in 2020.

The British Safety Council is one of the world’s leading health and safety bodies, with the London-based charity providing training in more than 50 countries, and the 2020 awards mark the 41st consecutive year in which the Sword of Honour for health and safety management excellence has been presented.

To be eligible for the award, an organisation must first achieve the five-star assessment in the British Safety Council’s internationally recognised health and safety management audit scheme, which Expo accomplished in 2020.

Dr Rob Cooling, Operational Head, Health & Safety Operations at Expo 2020, said, "The health, safety and well-being of our workforce is Expo 2020’s greatest priority, and we are extremely proud that our ongoing efforts have been recognised by the British Safety Council with the illustrious Sword of Honour award.

"We take our responsibilities toward our workers very seriously, with the entire Expo 2020 team committed to maintaining the policies we have set down as part of our Better Together strategy. This is an overarching approach to health and safety and worker welfare that is values-driven, positive, and most importantly, designed to encourage a shift in behaviour across the entire industry. Our ultimate aim is for these policies to result in a legacy that will continue to shape the construction industry for the better long after Expo 2020 closes its doors.

"

Lawrence Waterman OBE, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said, "On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council, I would like to congratulate Expo 2020 Dubai on achieving the topmost standards of health and safety management. Accomplishing such distinction takes real commitment and professionalism. We are delighted to have supported them in this achievement, particularly during what has been an unprecedented year given the COVID-19 pandemic."

The policies set out as part of Expo 2020’s Better Together strategy cover the entire scope of construction, from the pre-qualification stage through to completion of work onsite. Expo 2020 has implemented world-class procurement, monitoring and audit systems to oversee contractors onsite, and has also brought in several internationally renowned experts to oversee and audit the implementation of standards, in addition to the British Safety Council, including global risk consultancy Control Risks; financial audit firm PwC; and UK government body the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the health of everyone working at Expo 2020 has been the organisation’s top priority. With tens of thousands of workers to protect, while keeping the UAE’s largest construction project on track, Expo 2020 implemented a far-reaching programme of precautionary measures across the entire site, in line with guidance from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority, and the latest information and advice from the World Health Organisation.