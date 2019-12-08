UrduPoint.com
Expo 2020 Dubai Souvenirs Now Available From ENOC’s 'ZOOM' Stores

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai souvenirs now available from ENOC’s 'ZOOM' stores

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has begun selling Expo-licenced merchandise at its ZOOM convenience stores, including Expo-branded souvenirs that include pins, magnets, stickers, keychains, notebooks, mugs, T-shirts, coffee, date bars and camel soap.

All the products are manufactured by small and medium enterprises, SMEs, registered with the Expo 2020’s Licencing and Retail programme. Up to 5,000 unique products will be retailed in the run up to and during the mega event, which runs from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021.

The Expo 2020-branded merchandise will be initially available across 35 ZOOM stores, including 28 located at ENOC service stations, five stand-alone stores in Dubai and other emirates, and two outlets at the Dubai Metro stations.

Commenting on the promotion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "We are excited to see our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai come to life through visionary concepts, such as ‘Reimagine Energy’ and our extensive retail network, which saw more than 100 million customers visit so far in 2019. Doing so while supporting UAE-based SMEs is a remarkable opportunity to contribute to Dubai’s position as a global hub for retail, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship."

Manufacturers of the Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise retailed at ENOC’s ZOOM stores include Gallery One, Basamat, Karam Foods, Dates Bar Company, Camel Soap Factory and Trofe.

