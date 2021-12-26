UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Spreads Christmas Cheer With Spectacular Activities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spectacular activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) From life-size ornaments to festive parades, Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Christmas (25th December) with a day full of spectacular activities for everyone to enjoy.

Dressed up as Santa’s elves, reindeers, and wrapped gifts, Christmas performers paraded through the site spreading holiday cheer to excited visitors.

In a magical Christmas evening celebration, audience was also impressed by the mesmerising performance of Disney legend Lea Salonga.

Guests stopped and took pictures with the performers to commemorate the occasion.

The streets of Expo 2020 were also decorated with massive ornaments, providing the perfect photo opportunity for Christmas cards.

Hundreds of guests took advantage of Expo’s Festive Pass to visit the beautiful site which was turned into a winter wonderland for this holiday season.

