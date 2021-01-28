UrduPoint.com
Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee Looks Ahead To 1 October Opening

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 28th January 2021 (WAM) - The Steering Committee of the College of Commissioners-General of Expo 2020 Dubai held its sixth meeting on 21 January, with participants reviewing progress on the event ahead of its opening on 1 October.

The virtual meeting gathered representatives of countries participating in the Expo, as well as the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, and representatives of the Expo Organiser including the Director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy.

Members of the Steering Committee discussed a range of points regarding the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, including the advancement of pavilions, logistical matters, content programming, and health and safety measures that are being taken during the preparation phase as well as those planned for the Expo period. Regarding the latter, the BIE and its Member States continue to monitor and assess the sanitary situation as it evolves to develop guidelines, anticipate measures and support preparedness accordingly.

Furthermore, with the Pavilions Premiere – the public opening of the Thematic Pavilions – beginning with Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, on 22 January, Members of the Steering Committee reviewed the measures and practices being put in place to ensure meaningful, safe and exceptional experiences for all visitors.

All participating countries and partners will have the opportunity to exchange on the advancement of Expo preparations during the next International Participants Meeting, which the Organiser is aiming to hold in a physical format in early May.

Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, the Secretary General of the BIE, indicated: "The UAE, Expo 2020 Dubai and all International Participants continue to make progress in preparing for an exceptional and safe World Expo that will inspire visitors and instil optimism in creating a better future. The smooth progress of preparations moving towards the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1 this year is the result of continual and positive dialogue between the BIE, its Member States and the Expo Organiser."

Reem Al Hashemy, said: "The UAE’s commitment to delivering a safe, responsible and exceptional Expo continues to be inspired by our partners, the BIE and the International Participants who are preparing for opening day, at pace. We are witnessing not only their pavilions taking shape but also their programme plans which we aspire will be a turning point for the international collaboration on issues of global priority."

