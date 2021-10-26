Expo 2020 Dubai strengthens global development processes: Minister of Tourism of Maldives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Maasoum, Minister of Tourism of the Maldives, said Expo 2020 Dubai is increasing the world’s confidence in achieving overall sustainable development and overcoming the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Maasoum stressed the expo is the first key global event since the pandemic outbreak. With the presence of representatives of 192 countries, there are growing opportunities to encourage international cooperation in various areas.

He then revealed his country’s tourism expansion plans, including the development of new islands for tourism communities, which will be announced during the expo. The project will enable long-term investors to usufruct for a period of up to 99 years, he added.

Maasoum then highlighted his happiness at being present at the Expo 2020 Dubai, especially as the tourism markets in the UAE, in particular, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in general, are key markets.

The Maldives attracted more than 11,000 tourists from the UAE this year and aims to attract over 30,000 next year.

The Maldives is characterised by its outstanding natural resources and has adopted tourism expansion plans that aim to preserve its nature and significant diversity, in addition to its rich culture and heritage, he explained. He affirmed that all these factors would provide tourists with a great experience.

The presence of the Maldives in Expo 2020 Dubai is significant, he said, noting his country aims to attract Emirati investments and tourists.

Maasoum stressed the UAE and the Maldives enjoy advancing political and social relations, affirming Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, was keen to attend Expo 2020 Dubai.