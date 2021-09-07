UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai To Create Far-reaching Economic Benefits, Says Cisco MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai to create far-reaching economic benefits, says Cisco MD

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to create huge tangible and intangible economic benefits for the emirate and the wider region, with new and expanded infrastructure serving business communities and societies for the long-term, says Shukri Eid, Managing Director, Gulf Region, Cisco.

"What's fascinating is the sheer scale of Expo 2020. We are talking about vast investments in infrastructure. District 2020 - as the site will be known after Expo 2020 - will retain more than 80 percent of the infrastructure built as it transitions into a human-centric mixed-use and fully integrated community for businesses, residents and tourists alike," Eid said.

He added, "As a ‘city of firsts’, District 2020 will become a global hub for innovation that brings together an inclusive and diverse community of stakeholders to accelerate the future of industries and technologies. Ultimately, the site was designed to create a more resilient, smarter and sustainable urban environment that lives on after the six-month event. Job creation is another aspect of Expo 2020 legacy, not only for the sake of the event itself, but also to benefit Dubai, the UAE and the wider region for years to come. The benefits of Expo 2020 will be felt long after the last day of the event."

At a time when the need for a collective response to essential global challenges is needed more than ever, Expo 2020 will leverage the convening power of World Expos and the UAE’s unique position as a global nexus to bring together 191 countries and millions of visitors, to inspire meaningful change and create a brighter future for us all.

One of the first events of this scale to take place since the start of the pandemic, and the first World Expo ever held in the MEASA region, the six-month experience will be a beacon of hope for the global business community.

It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, international organisations and government entities from across the world, to come together to foster a more diversified and resilient global economy, inspire a vibrant business environment and drive sustainable growth.

Eid’s comments came during the latest installment of the "En Route to Expo" video series run as part of the Business Connect platform, launched by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Entrepreneur middle East.

"At Cisco, we are proud to be playing a role in enabling one of the most technologically advanced expos in the event's history. We were fortunate to be appointed as the Official Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai back in 2018. Since then, we have truly moved full speed ahead to build on the promise of making Expo 2020 Dubai a highly immersive, informative and once-in-a-lifetime experience," he added.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Job Middle East SITE Chamber Hub 2018 2020 Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif's dance in Turkey goes viral on socia ..

Katrina Kaif's dance in Turkey goes viral on social media

3 minutes ago
 Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

7 minutes ago
 Mountain marathon at Malam Jabba on Sept 25

Mountain marathon at Malam Jabba on Sept 25

7 minutes ago
 US Plans to Organize New Evacuation Flights From K ..

US Plans to Organize New Evacuation Flights From Kabul - Blinken

8 minutes ago
 Qatari Experts Fix Most Equipment at Kabul Airport ..

Qatari Experts Fix Most Equipment at Kabul Airport - Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago
 State Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About He ..

State Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.