Expo 2020 Dubai to feature cycling’s superstars at first ever Giro d’Italia Criterium

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) A high-profile list of cycling starts are set to line up at the start of the first ever Giro d’Italia Criterium at the Expo 2020 Dubai, to kick off tomorrow near the Italian Pavilion at the world's greatest show.

Organised by RCS Sport with the support of MadeinItaly.gov.it, Dubai sports Council and Expo 2020 Dubai, the 30 lap short-format race will take place on 6 November on a 2.1km circuit in Dubai as part of the expo. Among the high-profile riders already confirmed on the entry list are 2021 Giro d’Italia winner and 2019 Tour de France yellow jersey Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers), three-time UCI Road Race World Champion Peter Sagan (BORA hansgrohe), winner of the Maglia Ciclamino (Points Classifications) of the last edition of the Corsa Rosa, nine-time Grand Tour stage winner Elia Viviani (Cofidis), 2021 Giro d’Italia winner of the KOM Classification Geoffrey Bouchard and the two-time UCI ITT World Champion Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers), winner of six stages of the Giro d’Italia.

The race will see riders tackle a criterium circuit in the shape of the Giro d’Italia’s ‘Amore Infinito’ infinity symbol.

The race will take place near the Expo 2020’s Italian Pavilion – a center showcasing the beauty of ‘Made in Italy’ products and experiences, where the Giro d’Italia trophy will be on display. The Pavilion will also host a ‘meet and greet’ session with the race’s competitors the day before the event, providing fans the opportunity to speak to their favourite riders. That evening, on November 5th, riders will also attend a gala dinner in celebration of the inaugural race, with a top rider sat at each table.

"The Giro d’Italia is a true expression of the sense we want to give to Expo: Connecting people, connecting minds and connecting countries," said the Commissioner for Italy’s Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Paolo Glisenti. "Giro d’Italia puts together the beauty of our country, its landscapes, cities and villages and cycling as a factual prove of our tendency to explore, to travel, to know new territories. That’s the perfect spirit of Italy’s participation in Expo Dubai."