Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong strategic relationship with UAE: Cyprus Commissioner-General

By Lina Ibrahim DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai represents a unique opportunity for Cyprus to build on an already strong strategic relationship with the UAE, establish close channels of communication and further expand collaboration in key areas, said the country's commissioner-general, Dr Stelios Himonas.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Himonas hailed the UAE's tremendous effort in hosting a unique and successful Expo, especially amidst a global pandemic.

"Expo 2020 Dubai provides a unique platform to connect, co-create and craft a coordinated, targeted and efficient response to the numerous challenges lying ahead, shaping a prosperous future for all," he said.

He also praised the efforts being made in bringing together the world in one place for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and having created an ambitious agenda that includes bespoke discussions with policy-makers and industry representatives from all over the world, saying that the event helps promote innovative solutions and collective global action in the face of many challenges, such as climate change, health and digitisation.

"An impressive city has been built from scratch, with the contribution of all participants of course, while a comprehensive, highly interesting agenda with so many different kinds of events has been created," he said, adding that Cyprus is part of these discussions, with high level representation, and we are fully committed to sharing our experiences and exploring opportunities for synergies, to the benefit of all parties," he added.

Located in the Opportunity District, Cyprus Pavilion is designed around the theme of "Cyprus: the place where you want to be", that encapsulates one of the most prominent characteristics and strengths of the country - its location.

"All exhibition content revolves around the idea of Cyprus being a truly global crossroads, which enabled a constant influx as well as outflow of people, ideas and goods throughout the years, forming a multicultural, warm and open society, ready to host the world," Himonas said.

"Through our participation in Expo, we want people to get to know Cyprus, and what it can offer in terms of doing business and living on the island. We showcase aspects such as education, arts and culture, gastronomy and tourism, business and investment, focusing on diverse, memorable experiences rather than facts."

The Cyprus Pavilion takes its visitors through a journey that starts back in the day of its creation based on the myth of Aphrodite, all the way to today and the endless opportunities available on the island. It is the story of Cyprus as told by the island itself, allowing the audience the opportunity to see, hear and learn about its history, culture, present and future.

The key highlight of the Pavilion is the use of Augmented Reality to experience and see the story of Cyprus through video content. Visitors are greeted by a hologram of Aphrodite and are asked to download a specific app (PixZar app) which they can find on roll up banners at the entrance, which they will use to scan various triggers and enjoy videos of each theme section. Throughout the Pavilion, there are display units of holographic content. Towards the back of the Pavilion, visitors will have the opportunity to truly experience Cyprus in an interactive way using VR goggles.

"The world needs communication, collaboration and progress. Growth cannot be achieved without joining forces. We were very happy to see that the UAE is steadfast in its preparations to be able to host not only a successful, but a safe World Expo in Dubai, draw international visitors and high-level delegations, and particularly while COVID-19 continues to present worldwide uncertainty. This is our chance to reconnect," he concluded.