Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes visitors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai today welcomed visitors from across the world to the largest global gathering that will feature architectural marvels and a long list of technological innovations showcasing the ingenuity of more than 190 countries.

The first World Expo in the middle East is now underway, with the gates having opened to the public. Visitors started arriving this morning at the expo site for the first of 182 days of educational discoveries, cultural encounters and immersive experiences under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

Thursday night saw the grand opening ceremony of the world's greatest show in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, with 192 participating nations, each with their dedicated pavilion.

The Opening Ceremony drew inspiration from the Expo 2020 Dubai theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". It invited the audience on an exciting journey, embracing the sub-themes of the global event – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – to highlight deep-rooted Emirati values and the vision and goals of Expo 2020 Dubai. It served as the perfect welcome for the 192 countries participating in this extraordinary mega-event.

Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, ''Expo 2020 Dubai provides us with an ideal opportunity to present the UAE's authentic Emirati heritage, values and ancient traditions.'' She added that during 182 days, the UAE would utilise the global event to highlight its role in the international scene.

Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, said, "The world is coming together for the first time since the pandemic began, to connect, to exchange and to learn on this extraordinary global stage. The time has now come to open Expo 2020 Dubai, an Expo that marks the era, that plays a defining role in the global recovery, and that contributes to a better future."

"For tens of millions of people, Expo 2020 Dubai is a tremendous occasion to reconnect with the whole world, to truly engage with critical questions of universal importance and to showcase innovative and cutting-edge solutions to our global problems. Expo 2020 Dubai will be a transformational event, creating new partnerships and generating deep and meaningful connections to make our world better."

Somaya Al Ali, Director of Local Government Relations at Expo, expressed the UAE’s profound pride to host such a high-profile international show for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

She told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the international community’s confidence in the UAE is excellent. "Today we host delegations from more than 192 countries and visitors from around the world for six months under the umbrella of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.'"

"We are proud of our important role as national cadres in this prominent global event," she added.

Hind Alboom, Manager of Participant Content Design and Development, Director-General's Office at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the UAE welcomes the world for working together for the benefit of humanity.

She added that Expo 2020 had revealed the six-month Calendar for its "Programme for People and Planet", harnessing the connecting powers of World Expos, nations around the world and the UAE to catalyse a legacy of transformative change. Designed with and for the global community, the Programme for People and Planet addresses the most critical challenges and opportunities we face as a world today.

"Through 10 Theme Weeks and 18 International Days, participants and Expo 2020 visitors will explore solutions to fundamental global issues – ranging from fighting climate change and biodiversity loss and making human habitats more sustainable to bridging the digital divide and ensuring equal access to education and healthcare. Featuring global leaders and game-changers, with TED-style talks, exhibitions, forums and workshops, each activation forms a piece of a larger puzzle that participants will endeavour to collectively solve at Expo 2020, inviting visitors to join the UAE to build bridges, thrive together and live in balance as we create opportunity for all," she explained.

"There will be more than 220 events involved, from large forums and public conventions to seminars and workshops. The World Majilis, Expo 2020’s signature platform for connecting minds, will play a prominent role, with 53 sessions set to educate and inspire," she added.

From today until 31st March, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will highlight music, architecture, technology and culture from around the globe as part of its packed events calendar. The event will provide all attendees with the opportunity to celebrate the history and achievements of other countries. It will also bring together the world’s brightest minds through its Programme for People and Planet, which gives visitors of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to enjoy and make the most of this exceptional event.

Expo 2020 Dubai will invite everyone to join in making a new world as visitors reconnect through a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.