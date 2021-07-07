Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opportunities: Abdullah bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that the Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global platform for foreseeing a future full of opportunities for generations to come.

The UAE, which has a unique international developmental legacy established by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued by its leadership, will welcome the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is an invitation to draft a roadmap for the post-coronavirus (COVID-19) era, he added.

He made this statement while visiting the expo’s site, where he reviewed the preparations of all relevant authorities to host the largest expo organised in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, and the largest gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will begin in October 2021, with the participation of 192 countries.

During his tour, he was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Sheikh Abdullah visited the UAE’s national pavilion, which is designed in the shape of a falcon in fly, to promote the rich culture and bright future of the country and be a major attraction at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The UAE will always be the land of opportunities, a centre of tolerance, coexistence and cultural diversity, and a beacon of knowledge. By hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai and through our membership of the UN Security Council from 2022 to 2023, we aim to promote international cooperation and collaborate with countries and multilateral organisations to maintain international stability and development and accelerate the process of recovery from the pandemic," he said.

He then visited Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, a pioneering model of adopting sustainable practices, as well as a learning and innovation platform for supporting the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, where he viewed its contents. The 4,912 solar panels on Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion’s 130-metre wide canopy and 18 Energy Trees – help generate 4GWh of alternative energy per year, enough electricity to charge more than 900,000 mobile phones. Terra (which means ‘Planet Earth’) will offer an immersive journey through the wonders of the natural world, including an interactive walk through the roots of the forest, where every footstep affects the "wood-wide-web." The pavilion also uses cutting-edge water-reduction strategies, water recycling and alternative water sources.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the teams who have worked for years to plan the next edition of the major international event, affirming that the UAE, on its Golden Jubilee, is organising an outstanding edition of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Running from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, under the theme ''Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'', Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first and largest to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region in the history of the BIE (Bureau International des Expositions) since the first great exhibition, held in London in 1851. 192 countries in addition to UN and other international and multinational organisations and initiatives, as well as international academic institutions will participate in the event, making it the most inclusive and diverse global cultural, economic and human Expo to be organised.