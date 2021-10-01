UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Will Shape Coming Era In History Of Civilisation: Saqr Ghobash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:15 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai will shape coming era in history of civilisation: Saqr Ghobash

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), emphasised that in implementing the directives and vision of its leadership, the UAE represents a unique development model and a global hub for achievements, as the stunning opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai has shown.

With its ancient history, the UAE has proved to the world through its cultural renaissance and achievements that it seeks to inspire future generations to unleash creativity and innovations that will shape the journey of human progress during the next five decades, he stated.

The FNC Speaker said, "On behalf of the FNC members and myself, I congratulate the UAE's wise leadership and people on the honourable and big opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is deemed one of the largest expos worldwide.

It has provided an opportunity for the global community to come up with innovative solutions, achieve sustainability, mobility and economic growth, and shape the future in the history of human civilisation."

He indicated that the UAE welcomes the world through Expo 2020 Dubai and through the participation of more than 190 countries representing the continents to be acquainted with the UAE's cultural journey and celebrate the country's Golden Jubilee that mirrors a journey of 50 years of achievements and giving.

In conclusion, Ghobash stressed the FNC's keenness to interact with this major event and invest in enhancing communication with parliamentarians from around the world.

