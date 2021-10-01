Expo 2020 Dubai Workers' Memorial Unveiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, unveiled the memorial of Expo 2020 Dubai workers, praising the efforts of the workforce that built the site of the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world and for making the vision of Expo 2020 a reality.

The largest event ever to be held in the Arab world, and the first World Expo in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 opened its doors for six months on 1st October 2021 under the theme of ''Connecting Minds, Creating the Future''.

Reem Al Hashemy said the memorial is a tribute to the efforts of the workers and expresses the amazing achievements of more than 200,000 workers from all over the world, and their dedication to work towards the completion of the urban structure at the site of the global event.

She added, "Their dedication to their work has been a cornerstone in organising this historic event, the first World Expo to be held in our region and the most diverse World Expo ever. Thanks to their efforts, the world can come together at a time when international cooperation is the most urgent need to achieve the common goal of creating a better future for us and generations to come."

Al Hashemy said: "We wanted to celebrate the wonderful work of more than 200,000 workers and their contributions to Expo 2020 Dubai. Each of them deserves our sincere thanks and appreciation for their tremendous efforts."

Designed by globally renowned architect Asif Khan, the monument records the name of every site worker who contributed to the delivery of Expo 2020. The monument was designed as a visual testament to the contributions of Expo 2020 workers. These hard-working men and women have set an incredible example of UAE excellence, demonstrating what the region is capable of, even in the most testing of times. Their collective achievement is celebrated, with a monumental colonnade and beautifully designed columns being engraved with their Names.

Since the foundation stone was laid in 2015, more than 240 million working hours have been completed at the site, turning the desert site into a promising city which will be incorporated in Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Expo 2020 Dubai puts the welfare of those working on the site first. World class policies, standards and processes are in place to protect and support their health, safety and wellbeing as the organisation works to build this spectacular event. Expo 2020’s world class standards protect the health, safety, and welfare of the workers on the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The commitments set down in the Worker Welfare Policy and Assurance Standards have been designed to make sure the contractors who work with Expo 2020 take responsibility for making sure workers are properly protected and cared for.

Based on core values of Care, Respect and Pride, Expo 2020’s Better Together Strategy has helped Expo 2020 to ensure world-class health and safety, quality and environmental performance and worker welfare – which is celebrated in an annual awards ceremony that commends partners’ achievements in improving worker welfare in the region.

Expo 2020 led training and learning programmes include workers' health safety and wellbeing. So far, over 35,000 workers, 3000 supervisors and 2000 senior managers have received training.

The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone working at Expo 2020 is the organisation’s number one priority and it has implemented a number of precautionary measures in line with guidance from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority, and the latest information and advice from the World Health Organisation to meet the challenges of COVID-19.

This includes: The opening of a vaccination hub on site The launch of an online COVID-19 Information Hub accessible to all staff, a COVID-19 helpline, and an online counselling service An on site COVID-19 testing centre run by Expo 2020 staff volunteers An ongoing awareness programme led by Expo 2020’s Worker Welfare team to generate awareness and action plans related to labour accommodations and COVID-19 precautions.