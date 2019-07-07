UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expo 2020 Dubai's #Hayyakum2020 Hashtag Shared Across Ajman, Sharjah And RAK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai's #Hayyakum2020 hashtag shared across Ajman, Sharjah and RAK

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Representatives from government entities have discussed how they can best contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai during a series of workshops in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The sessions introduced the #Hayyakum2020 hashtag, the national engagement programme drawing on the Emirati word for ‘welcome’, to foster excitement and pride ahead of the largest event to ever be staged in the Arab world.

Attendees also learnt about the progress being made on the 4.38 sq. km site in Dubai South as it grows ever closer to completion, and discussed ways in which government entities can actively and effectively participate in the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Expo 2020 expects to welcome 25 million visits, with 70 per cent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos. More than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions – will come together over the course of 173 days to explore Expo Dubai's theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Ajman Sharjah Progress SITE 2020 Event From Government Best Million Arab

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

49 minutes ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

55 minutes ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

1 hour ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

1 hour ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.