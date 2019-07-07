DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Representatives from government entities have discussed how they can best contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai during a series of workshops in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The sessions introduced the #Hayyakum2020 hashtag, the national engagement programme drawing on the Emirati word for ‘welcome’, to foster excitement and pride ahead of the largest event to ever be staged in the Arab world.

Attendees also learnt about the progress being made on the 4.38 sq. km site in Dubai South as it grows ever closer to completion, and discussed ways in which government entities can actively and effectively participate in the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Expo 2020 expects to welcome 25 million visits, with 70 per cent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos. More than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions – will come together over the course of 173 days to explore Expo Dubai's theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.