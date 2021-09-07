Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Members of the Expo 2020 Dubai Supreme Committee said that the world's Greatest Show is a unique opportunity to usher in a new era of excellence and one-of-a-kind achievements that will go down in the UAE history.

They stressed that the UAE's succeeding in gathering 191 countries for the global event is a source of pride and inspiration for all UAE citizens and residents who now witness their country scaling new heights and pushing fresh boundaries of creativity despite the challenges besetting humanity at large.

The members of the committee made these remarks as they convened today to review the final preparations for the global event. The meeting was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and attended by the committee’s members.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed said, "Coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, we will write down an inspiring success story by gathering together 191 countries for the world's Greatest Show and build a global platform for reinforcing global synergy and international cooperation."

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun, Committee Member and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said, "Through cooperation and persistence, we will host the world in the UAE, and we shall welcome the world’s peoples and achieve great results together, to realise noble goals."

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court and Vice-Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Supreme Committee, said, "The monitoring by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of all phases of this national project has helped in transforming the event into a motivating international platform that drives innovation in addressing global challenges."

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Office, said, "The achievements we are seeing today are attributed to the forward-looking vision and visionary directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his confidence in the nation team and their capacity to get the job done in the best possible manner. All members of the Expo 2020 Supreme Committee have turned aspirations into reality.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, "The Expo 2020 Dubai will help promote international cooperation in the industrial and technology sectors, as well as develop new economic sectors that will keep pace with rapid technological developments. We are confident the UAE’s hosting of this large number of countries participating in the event will have a positive impact on various sectors."

Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, said, "Thanks to its advanced and resilient infrastructure, the UAE is capable of meeting all international requirements. We are fully ready to welcome millions of people from around the world and utilise artificial intelligence to serve everyone."

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, "The UAE, represented by Dubai, is prepared to receive the participants and visitors of the Expo 2020, in an unprecedented and unique edition of the global event," noting that Dubai, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and with the monitoring of H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, will provide all participants and visitors with world-class amenities and services.

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing and Director-General of Dubai World Trade Centre, stated that the UAE is overcoming global challenges and the event will support help the nation achieve more successes that will go down in history.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman Dubai Aviation City Corporation & Dubai South, said, "Dubai is one of the world's most preferred destinations in a variety of sectors, and this unique edition of the global event will introduce the visitors to the strategic visions of the country’s wise leadership and the opportunities generated thanks to their forward-looking vision."

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties, said, "Expo 2020 Dubai will support numerous sectors in the country, including real estate, which is already feeling the momentum generated by the event, and is rapidly recovering from the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis, which affected all sectors."

"We are fully prepared to support the event, as we are all aware that its success will positively reflect on all sectors and boost our national economy," he added.