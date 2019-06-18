Expo 2020, Emirates Flight Catering create fresh and eco-friendly F&B vision

Fresh produce grown at the world’s largest vertical farm will be served to millions at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a collaboration with Emirates Flight Catering, EKFC, to provide diverse culinary choices while showcasing the future of sustainable gastronomy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Fresh produce grown at the world’s largest vertical farm will be served to millions at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a collaboration with Emirates Flight Catering, EKFC, to provide diverse culinary choices while showcasing the future of sustainable gastronomy.

The tie-up will also introduce visitors to the world’s most tantalising up-and-coming cuisines at Expo Culinary Experience restaurants. Operated by EKFC, the eateries will embrace authentic recipes from participating countries – enabling diners to sample global flavours.

Gillian Hamburger, Senior Vice President – Programming at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "With 50 million meals expected to be served during Expo 2020, both quality and sustainability are crucial to our aim of creating an exceptional – and delicious – World Expo, while also contributing to a more sustainable future for us all. Expo 2020 and Emirates Flight Catering share this strong commitment, and we look forward to exchanging knowledge and ideas."

Aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18th June, Expo 2020 and EKFC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that sets out a shared vision for the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

This forms part of a broader collaboration which puts the planet first – with Expo 2020 and EKFC innovating together to advance Expo 2020’s sustainability subtheme and create lasting positive environmental impacts.

For his part, Saeed Mohammed, CEO of Emirates Flight Catering, said, "We are committed to bringing our customers the freshest and highest quality food possible by adopting the latest technology into our operations. We are delighted to collaborate with Expo 2020 to provide millions of visitors with a truly memorable gastronomical experience."

In light of Expo 2020’s wider environmental commitment, every F&B vendor that collaborates with Expo 2020 must sign the Food Ethos – a document designed to push forward sustainability and wellness through local sourcing, use of organic produce and environmentally-conscious packaging.

The Food Ethos also promotes affordability and sets standards for accessibility by encouraging vendors to account for allergies and intolerances.

F&B providers are also encouraged to meet more ambitious targets in areas such as food and packaging waste. This could include donating excess food to the UAE Food Bank or implementing technologies to track and reduce waste.