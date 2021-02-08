Expo 2020 illuminates Al Wasl dome in red as Hope Probe nears Mars orbit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai will use its cutting-edge projection and display technology to illuminate Al Wasl dome in a rich red hue, to celebrate the UAE’s Hope Probe reaching the Mars orbit on 9th February.

As the Emirates’ first mission to Mars enters the Red Planet’s orbit, one of the largest 360-degree projection surfaces in the world will be lit by more than 250 laser projectors to stunning effect, reflects Expo 2020’s shared sense of pride to be part of such an ambitious, innovative and progressive nation.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The Emirates Mars Mission is a true testament of our nation’s ambitious and tenacious spirit and a moment of significant pride not only for the UAE, but for our entire region as the first interplanetary mission from the Arab World.

"Just as this historic moment serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, so will Expo 2020 Dubai bring people, communities and nations together to celebrate human innovation, imagination and ingenuity, when the first World Expo to be hosted in the MEASA region welcomes the world in the UAE’s Golden Jubilee year."

Expo 2020 will be a crucial platform to explore new horizons, showcase breakthrough ideas, and welcome the best minds to enable action and inspire solutions to the challenges that affect us all.

Running from 1st October, 2021, to 31st March, 2022, Expo will take place on a site that offers a vision of the city of the future, designed for more sustainable and human-centric living, filled with architectural and operational inspiration of a better world to come.