Expo 2020 Introduces Immersive Khaleeji Music, Culture Showcase Titled 'Jalsat @ Expo'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jalsat @ Expo&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Some of the best-known musicians from the Gulf and wider Arab world will come together to showcase the finest Emirati and regional music and culture in new series of shows titled Jalsat @ Expo, at Expo 2020 Dubai, set to kick off in ten days.

Star Names who will grace Jalsat @Expo include Saudi singer Aseel Abu Baker, Moroccan artist Asmaa Al-Mnawar, Bahraini singer Mohammed Al Bakri, Bahraini artist Mashael, Yemeni singer-songwriter Fouad Abdelwahad, Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak, Kuwaiti singer Mutref Al Mutref, Kuwaiti singer Alaa Al Hindi, Iraqi artist Majid Al Mohandis and Iraqi singer-songwriter Aseel Hameem.

The six events, held monthly exclusively at Expo 2020 Dubai, take the form of vibrant Khaleeji-led jam sessions, giving visitors to the biggest cultural gathering in the world an exciting introduction to Arabic traditions, the welcoming spirit of the UAE and the essence of Expo’s connecting ethos.

Nahla AlMheiri, Director - UAE Content at Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "The heritage of the UAE is rich and deeply-rooted in history. That is why our ancestors intended to preserve it, by telling its story through rhymes, poems, as well as popular performances and folkloric shows, so that it is passed down from one generation to the next over time; and this tradition is common among most GCC countries.

Through Jalsat @ Expo, we are giving audiences from around the world a window into distinct features of Khaleeji culture and showcasing some of the region’s Arabic and Khaleeji leading talents."

A lively formation of more than 30 performers and celebrated musicians from nations from around the region ensure each show in the series creates once-in-a-lifetime experiences for audiences and musicians alike. A total of 18 instrumentalists will focus on instruments including the oud – a type of mandolin popular in the Arab world – saxophone and percussion, accompanied by six back-up singers and six dancers.

Kicking off on 12 October 2021, the two-hour shows take place from 2030-2230 on Jubilee Stage once a month for the duration of Expo. Jalsat – which translates to "session" or "sitting" – will operate with enhanced health and safety measures in line with the latest UAE Government guidance.

Expo 2020, which runs from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, welcomes visitors to join the making of a new world through a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture, with music providing a unifying, uplifting force.

