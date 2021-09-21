Expo 2020 Launches Official Song 'This Is Our Time'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) With less than 10 days to go until it opens its doors to the world, Expo 2020 Dubai today launched its official song.

Titled, "This Is Our Time," the song highlights pride in the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world, while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" through the universal language of music.

The song features Hussain Al Jassmi, one of the UAE’s biggest artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador, accompanied by Lebanese-American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also Artistic Director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra, as well as 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, named in Spotify’s Best Female Talent in the middle East.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "World Expos bring people together, and we are pleased to welcome a collection of incredible talents to lend their voices to the official Expo 2020 Dubai song – combining the past, present and future, and providing an inspiration to all.

In less than 10 days, we look forward to welcoming the world and creating once-in-a-lifetime memories for millions of visitors."

Al Jassmi said, "This Is Our Time is a tribute to the UAE for all it has been, is today and will achieve in the years to come. It’s a song about pride, faith and unity, and I hope that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who hears it, wherever they may be in the world. Being a part of such an iconic event in the UAE’s history is extremely exciting and rewarding."

Almas, in turn, commented, "I’m so proud to be Emirati and play a role in a moment that will be forever part of my country’s history. The song is an embodiment of hope and the belief that collaboration will yield a better future for all."

Karaa said, "It’s truly an honour to collaborate on this song with such phenomenal Arab talents. Expo 2020 is a significant moment for the entire Arab world and Arabs around the rest of the world. Through this song, I hope we can inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life to follow their dreams – the possibilities are endless."