Expo 2020 mascots revealed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) One magical ghaf tree, two intrepid Emirati siblings

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended the mascot reveal ceremony which took place on Thursday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Latifa is an inquisitive eight-year-old girl who dreams of becoming one of the world’s greatest inventors. The chatty youngster – who loves playing with her chemistry set and disassembling electronics – is keen to share her knowledge with others and always looking for an opportunity to learn something new.

Her brother, nine-year-old Rashid, cares deeply for the environment and enjoys poetry, drawing, riddles and family tales passed down through the generations.

The two siblings draw inspiration from the wisdom of Salama, a desert-dwelling Ghaf tree who overlooks the Expo 2020 site and was preserved during construction.

The country’s ancestors have long found respite in the shade of the ghaf tree. Salama epitomises this spirit of giving, which remains a cornerstone of Emirati culture today for the 200-plus nationalities that call the UAE home.

Millions of visitors to Expo 2020 will experience the famous hospitality for which the nation is known, as they celebrate at the World’s Greatest Show.

Salama the Ghaf tree represents the deep-rooted values upon which the UAE was built – such as stability, tolerance and resilience in often harsh conditions – and in which the nation continues to flourish.

A series of short films starring the mascots will be released in the coming 12 months, each focusing on an Expo subtheme.

As the first World Expo ever held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai is set to be a milestone moment for the UAE – welcoming 192 participating nations and millions of global visitors for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

The unmissable celebration will feature at least 60 live performances per day, 200-plus dining outlets, daily parades, A-list musical acts, celebrity chefs, future-shaping tech and so much more from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021.