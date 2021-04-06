Expo 2020 offers last chance to preview Terra-The Sustainability Pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) With only a few days until the end of Expo 2020 Dubai’s special preview of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, this is your final opportunity to witness the wonders that have attracted tens of thousands of visitors and proved particularly inspiring to children.

A diverse array of young visitors to Terra have been sharing what they enjoyed most about their experience of the Terra preview, which closes on 10 April – including a group who recently visited from Pirates Surf Rescue Dubai, a diverse programme that teaches children crucial life skills.

"You should definitely come – it’s a lot of fun," said 10-year-old Mona, who describes herself as from Tunisia, Palestine and Turkey. "We saw what’s happening to the Earth and how we can save it. I learnt that we are using too much plastic and we have to reduce that so that we can save our planet. I think my family and I should stop using plastic bottles so much and maybe get a recycling bin and recycle a little more."

Fritz, 13, from Germany, said: "The coolest part of the pavilion is the overall design.

There is this huge solar panel circle, which looks very cool and futuristic. I would definitely recommend this place to all my friends because there’s just so much to explore."

"I liked all the interesting facts – it put into perspective how badly we are impacting the planet," said 12-year-old Marijn from the Netherlands. "I would recommend this place very much because it’s a really good learning experience and it’s very fun with all the activities and interactive things you can do. I will come back with my parents and my friends."

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion is one of Expo 2020’s signature visitor attractions. The pavilion’s emotive exploratory experience includes an interactive walk through the roots of a forest and a journey under an ocean. Visitors can then discover how their actions and choices impact the environment, before being empowered to make positive changes in their everyday lives.

The pavilion is open from 1500-2100 on Tuesdays to Thursdays and 1600-2200 on Fridays and Saturdays until the preview experience closes on 10 April. Expo 2020 opens its doors on 1 October 2021.