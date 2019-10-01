Expo 2020 partners with Al Ain Farms

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Expo 2020 Dubai has named Al Ain Farms as the Official Dairy Provider of the upcoming World Expo.

Founded in 1981, Al Ain Farms is the UAE’s largest integrated dairy company with highly automated feeding and cooling systems for its cows, camels and chickens, as well as cutting-edge technology for feeding, milking and processing. It was established under the vision and leadership of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Through a collaboration based on the shared principles of sustainability and innovation, Al Ain Farms will help take Expo 2020 into millions of homes across the country, and to welcome visitors from all over the world to Expo with its local products.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said, "Expo 2020 is a national milestone for the UAE and collaborations with pioneering local companies such as Al Ain Farms represent an important part of our journey.

"The first dairy company to be established in the UAE, founded by the Father of the Nation, Al Ain Farms’ deep-rooted values of innovation and sustainability are strongly aligned with those of Expo. By locally sourcing Expo’s dairy requirements, we will help minimise our food miles, lower our environmental impact and support our sustainable food and beverage ethos.

"

Al Ain Farms will help drive awareness of Expo 2020 through various cross-branding opportunities, competitions and social media initiatives. The company will also install a mock up farm at the Expo 2020 site, which will help promote the UAE’s cultural heritage.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Al Ain Farms board of Directors, said, "We are proud to partner with Expo 2020, amplifying this national milestone’s key messages to the region and giving millions of Expo visitors a glimpse of the UAE’s heritage.

"Standing tall as the first dairy company to be established in the UAE, Al Ain Farms has grown to become one of the most advanced farms in the middle East. By leveraging our household name, Expo 2020’s key messages will hit every corner of the UAE, reaching millions of adults and children alike."

Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region, will serve as a platform for international collaboration, fostering innovation and creating meaningful partnerships that will live far beyond 2020 – not only for the UAE, but for the wider region and the world. It will welcome an anticipated 25 million visits over 173 days, on the eve of the nation’s Golden Jubilee.