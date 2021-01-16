Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to host Terra Sustainability Pavilion prior to opening of World Expo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) The Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere opened today, allowing visitors to be among the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, from 22nd January until 10th April 2021.

Pavilions Premiere offers visitors a preview of Expo 2020’s Thematic Pavilions and will provide a glimpse of what is to come when Expo 2020 Dubai – the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region – welcomes visitors from throughout the world from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022.

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, will open to the public on 22nd January, while Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, will follow later in the first quarter of 2021. Pavilions Premiere bookings can be made starting 16 January at https://expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere with admission costing AED 25. Visitors are urged to book early, as the pavilion will operate five days per week, with limited operating hours and capacity restrictions due to expanded health and safety measures.

"We are delighted to start 2021 on such a positive note, as we welcome the UAE community to be the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, at a moment in our history that is unparalleled, in terms of its impact on humanity," said Reem Al Hashemy, Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation.

"This period of rapid, unprecedented change has brought with it a pressing need to rethink the way we exist, and is further accelerated by a global health crisis that has touched each and every individual on Earth. While 2020 may be remembered as a year that changed us forever, it has also given us a tremendous opportunity to come together as a global society and find answers to our most pressing challenges."

The iconic pavilion, designed by world-renowned Grimshaw Architects, sets an example for sustainable building design. Built to be net-zero for both energy and water, it features 1,055 photovoltaic panels arranged on a 130-metre-wide roof canopy and atop a series of ‘Energy Trees’. The pavilion also uses cutting-edge water-reduction strategies, along with water recycling and alternative water sources.