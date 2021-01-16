Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion to visitors ahead of the World Expo in October 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 16th January 2021 (WAM) - The Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere launched today and will offer visitors an opportunity to be among the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, when it opens to the public from 22 January until 10 April 2021.

The Pavilions Premiere is a limited-time opportunity for visitors to preview Expo 2020’s Thematic Pavilions and will provide a glimpse of what is to come when Expo 2020 Dubai – the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region – welcomes the world from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, will open to the public from 22 January, while Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion will follow later in the first quarter of 2021. Pavilions Premiere bookings can be made from 16 January at https://expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere with each visit costing AED 25. Visitors are urged to book early as the experience will operate five days per week with limited operating hours and capacity restrictions due to enhanced health and safety measures.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: "We are delighted to start 2021 on such a positive note as we welcome the UAE community to be the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at a moment in our history that is unparalleled in terms of its impact on humanity.

"This period of rapid, unprecedented change has brought with it a pressing need to rethink the way we exist, and is further accelerated by a global health crisis that has touched each and every individual on Earth. While 2020 may be remembered as a year that changed us forever, it has also given us a tremendous opportunity to come together as a global society and find answers to our most pressing challenges.

"This remains the focal purpose of Expo 2020 Dubai and the vision of the UAE’s leadership, while our Thematic Pavilions – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – rally the call for collective action to tackle these challenges in order to create a better future for all humanity."

Visitors in January will be able to explore Terra and enjoy the unique surrounding public spaces which include a children’s playground, gift shop, dining and more. Terra (which means ‘Planet Earth’) will offer an immersive journey through the wonders of the natural world, including an interactive walk through the roots of the forest, where every footstep affects the ‘wood-wide-web’.

Uncovering the hidden harmful impacts of our choices, the emotive experience is designed to encourage visitors of all ages, and the younger generation in particular, to consider how their behaviour impacts the environment and break the cycle of consumerism, empowering them to become agents of change.

A playful, exploratory experience, Terra will remain in legacy as a Science Centre that will inspire sustainable choices for generations to come.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai said: "Expo 2020 aims to be one of the most sustainable World Expos in history and supports the UAE’s efforts as a champion of green development, so it is fitting that our first visitors will enjoy a preview of the Sustainability Pavilion – an interactive and personal experience that will highlight the urgency of addressing some of the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

"Showcasing the opportunities that unite us and how we can work together to create positive change, Expo 2020 will empower visitors of all nationalities, ages and interests to make more sustainable choices in their own lives."

The iconic pavilion, designed by the world-renowned Grimshaw Architects, sets an example for sustainable building design. Built to be net-zero for both energy and water, it features 1,055 photovoltaic panels arranged on a 130-metre-wide roof canopy and atop a series of ‘Energy Trees’. The pavilion also uses cutting-edge water-reduction strategies, water recycling and alternative water sources.

To manage capacity and provide an optimal experience, all visitors are required to make a timed-entry reservation in advance online. Walk-in tickets will not be available.

The experience will be open from 1500-2100 on Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 1600-2200 on Fridays and Saturdays, starting on 22 January and closing on 10 April 2021. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere.

World Expos are platforms for collaboration, innovation and inspiration, and Expo 2020 will welcome more than 200 participants and millions of visitors, bringing the world together in a spirit of hope and optimism to help shape a better, more sustainable future for all.