Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to showcase Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere launched today and will offer visitors an opportunity to be among the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, when it opens to the public on 22nd January, and continues through 10th April 2021.

Pavilions Premiere is a limited-time opportunity for visitors to preview Expo 2020’s thematic pavilions and will provide a glimpse of what is to come when Expo 2020 Dubai – the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region – welcomes visitors from throughout the world from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022.

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, will open to the public on 22 January, while Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, will follow later in the first quarter of 2021.

Pavilions Premiere bookings can be made from 16th January at https://expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere with tickets costing AED25. Visitors are urged to book early, as the pavilion will operate five days per week with limited operating hours and capacity restrictions due to enhanced health and safety measures.

"We are delighted to start 2021 on such a positive note, as we welcome the UAE community to be the first to experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, at a moment in our history that is unparalleled, in terms of its impact on humanity," noted Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

"This period of rapid, unprecedented change has brought with it a pressing need to rethink the way we exist, and is further accelerated by a global health crisis that has touched each and every individual on Earth. While 2020 may be remembered as a year that changed us forever, it has also given us a tremendous opportunity to come together as a global society and find answers to our most pressing challenges," she said.

To manage capacity and provide an optimal experience, all visitors are required to make online reservation in advance. Walk-in tickets will not be available. The pavilion will be open from 1500-2100 on Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 1600-2200 on Fridays and Saturdays, starting on 22 January.

World Expos are platforms for collaboration, innovation and inspiration, and Expo 2020 will welcome more than 200 participants and millions of visitors, bringing the world together in a spirit of hope and optimism to help shape a better, more sustainable future for all.