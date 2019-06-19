UrduPoint.com
Expo 2020 Pop-up Pavilion Tours Over 60 Locations Across UAE

Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

Expo 2020 pop-up pavilion tours over 60 locations across UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) Members of the public can now experience a preview of Expo 2020 Dubai at an interactive pop-up pavilion travelling around the UAE, providing a glimpse of what to expect from the region’s first ever World Expo.

Visitors can interact with the pop-up pavilion, which is currently near the waterfall at Dubai Mall until 13th July. "When you say the Emirati greeting ‘hayyakum’, the pavilion reacts, triggering an animation and a sea of particles that responds to your touch," according to the expo organisers, noting that the ‘hayyakum’ activation is part of Expo 2020’s campaign to inspire the nation to welcome the world to the UAE in 2020.

The centrepiece of the pavilion is a 270-degree immersive cinema with hundreds of interactive cues and state-of-the-art screens that comprise 68 million pixels. "Visitors can find out how they can play a part in the largest event to take place in the Arab world and even take a fly-through of Expo 2020 4.38 square kilometre site," the organisers said.

Following the Dubai Mall, the pavilion will pop up across Abu Dhabi and then all of the remaining five emirates, calling at a variety of large festivals and cultural events as well as some of the UAE’s most recognisable locations. It will make more than 60 stops, crisscrossing the nation, from now until Expo 2020’s opening on 20 October 2020.

