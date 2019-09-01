Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Further cementing its position as a future hub for global innovation when its doors open on 20th October 2020, Expo 2020 Dubai will host a series of 10 medical conferences and specialised events at the co-located Dubai Exhibition Centre, DEC, in a move that looks to foster cutting-edge healthcare innovations and grow the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

The events – expected to attract hundreds of attendees from across the world – will be organised during the peak six months of Expo 2020 by Medetarian Conference Organizing,MCO, a Dubai-based medical conference and consumer events specialist.

They include a Virtual Reality,VR, and Robotics Expo, alongside pediatric, orthopaedic and surgery conferences. New events focusing on technological advances such as VR, artificial intelligence,AI, robotics, 3D Printing and wearable technology will also feature.

In light of the 10 signed contracts between DEC and MCO, which will see the latter lease a cumulative 160,000 sqm of space, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, hosted MCO CEO, Dr Mohammed Abuelkhair, at the Expo 2020 Office.

Together they discussed the vision for hosting cutting edge medical conferences and expos in the UAE – especially during Expo 2020, the largest event ever staged in the Arab World – and the role of similar shows in fostering new scientific networks and building the knowledge-based economy.

Najeeb Al-Ali said: "The 10 cutting-edge medical conferences and specialist events that will be hosted at DEC during Expo 2020, under this significant agreement with MCO, will serve as an invaluable addition to the UAE’s medical landscape, offering an opportunity for Expo 2020’s international visitors and participants to engage in groundbreaking discussions regarding the global healthcare sector."

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity for conference organisers such as MCO to take on new initiatives and build something unique for the future," added Dr Mohammed Abuelkhair.

"We would like to thank the UAE Government, and Expo 2020 Dubai, for giving MCO the opportunity to show the world what the UAE has to offer in healthcare. "

The UAE already hosts a number of high-level healthcare and medical-related conferences. They include Dubai-based yearly conference Arab Health, which has grown over the last 45 years to become, arguably, the world’s flagship healthcare conference.

The co-location of Expo 2020 and the Dubai Exhibition Centre provides a unique opportunity for business delegates to network with Expo 2020’s more than 200 participants, including nations, global multilateral organisations, businesses, educational institutions and millions of visitors.

Delegates can experience all that Expo 2020 has to offer from entertainment, cuisine, cultural events, architecture, to innovation, customised journeys and immersive exhibitions.