EXPO 2020 Security Committee confirms full readiness

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) Heading the periodic meeting of EXPO 2020 Security Committee, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has reaffirmed the force’s full readiness to secure the much-awaited event, which holds great economic, touristic and cultural importance.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri also reviewed the security measures for all upcoming events to be held across the venue, and inspected the latest smart technologies that the force has employed to secure the venue in collaboration with local and Federal authorities.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police also reviewed the workflow and evaluated the work done by the committee’s teams involved in the three main security sectors: the Support Sector, the Operations Sector, and the Criminal Investigation Sector.

He explained that the Dubai Police would utilise all available artificial intelligence techniques to secure Expo 2020 – from the visitors’ arrival into the country until they reach the exhibition site, indicating that this global event is set as the force’s key priority.

"Dubai Police has dedicated all its capabilities and smart systems to enhance the event’s security measures and to provide the necessary support for the event’s service providers," he added.

Al Marri praised the committee’s efforts and stressed the importance of working as a unified team that works tirelessly to preserve the world-class reputation achieved by the emirate in all fields.