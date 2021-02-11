Expo 2020 to celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Marking the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Expo 2020 Dubai is teaming up with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) to promote gender equality in science.

Harnessing the UAE’s innovative, progressive spirit just days after its Hope Probe reached the Mars orbit – a historical achievement made possible by a woman-led team – the link-up exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to equality and Expo’s commitment to promoting female participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Expo 2020 Dubai will bring the world together to highlight the importance of women and girls in science, celebrating leading women in the field, forging new partnerships, and boosting opportunities for women’s participation via a rich and diverse programme.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai said, "To address the complex challenges of today, the world needs science, and science needs women and girls. By teaming up with these distinguished organisations, International Day of Women and Girls in Science will see Expo activate its programming to foster a deeper understanding of how women and girls can further be at the forefront of scientific and economic development."

In addition to the celebration of the day itself, held annually on 11th February, Expo will host Space Week from 17th-23rd October 2021. In association with the UAE Space Agency, the week will gather several female voices to look at the role of women in the sustainable exploration and commercialisation of space, and how space reflects the ambition of the UAE as a nation.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency said, "Today, on International Day of Women and Girls in Science, I stand with the UAE in its continued commitment to the inclusion and participation of women in all areas of society.

From our homes to our communities and workplaces, women’s daily extraordinary contributions are crucial and cannot be overlooked.

"The Emirates Mars Mission set an unprecedented standard for the inclusion of women, which challenged global conventions on women’s participation in the space sector: women comprise 34 percent of the mission and 80 percent of its science team.

"The Emirates understand that the inclusion of women and their celebration throughout industry and society is a necessary function of our way of life, without which, our economy would fail, and our communities would collapse. The UAE is a global outlier in its commitment to enabling women to rise to positions of leadership, the success of our model crafts a new standard for our regional and global partners to emulate. Our continued investment in women’s education and the recognition of their growing contributions in all areas of government is vital to the future of our prosperity."

Running from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Expo will spotlight women who have smashed gender stereotypes, looking at their work and the impact it has had on their communities, our region and the world. It will welcome scores of highly skilled women from across the planet, whose innovations and commitment to science and technology are not only solving some of our greatest challenges but also breaking down barriers and inspiring entry into these fields.

Other Expo initiatives include the Expo school Programme, whose Young Innovators Programme invites UAE students, girls and boys, to unleash their imagination and create an innovation that could change the world, while Expo’s Women’s Pavilion will promote the vital role women play across all sectors, focusing on the importance of gender parity in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, a cause at the very heart of Expo 2020.