Expo 2020 to further illuminate planet’s biodiversity, wildlife plight

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) In partnership with the UN Environment Programme and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the World’s Greatest Show will commemorate World Wildlife Day 2021 with a specialist programming and events schedule A specialist programming and events schedule will take place at Expo 2020 Dubai on World Wildlife Day 2021 – in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the United Nations Environmental Programme – to shine a light on a variety of major wildlife conservation and biodiversity initiatives.

UN World Wildlife Day, which falls on 3 March every year, is widely recognised as the most important global annual event dedicated to supporting the planet’s flora and fauna. With this in mind, World Wildlife Day 2021 will be celebrated as one of 13 international days that Expo 2020 will commemorate during its six-month run.

Events on 3 March 2021 will include a high level gathering that will bring together leading philanthropists, experts and artists, all committed to wildlife conservation, to explore and put forward recommendations on how to bolster wildlife conservation efforts internationally.

This will be supported by initiatives by various Expo 2020 country participants that will showcase individual projects, highlighting their contribution to protecting the planet’s biodiversity.

Visitor programming will include emotive story telling about key conservation projects, with participating countries set to retell traditional stories and folktales that feature wildlife. The kaleidoscope projection– a series of unique images that have been provided by the UN Environment Programme – will also be displayed across Expo’s buildings and screens to emphasise the beauty of wildlife and the importance of its preservation.

Expo 2020’s efforts on World Wildlife Day 2021 mirror its wider sustainability efforts, both locally and globally.

Expo Live, Expo 2020’s $100 million global innovation and partnership programme, is supporting the next generation of social innovators who are tackling global sustainability challenges. Approximately one-third of the 120 Global Innovators under the programme’s Innovation Impact Grant Programme focus on sustainability.