Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souvenir

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Dubai residents and international visitors alike will get a special passport as a souvenir while exploring the 200-plus participating pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The passport will encourage visitors to see as many pavilions as possible during the 182-day event, while allowing them to look back and relive the memories of their experiences after they visit, said a press release issued by Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

Since its introduction at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal, the passport has become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors who want to keep track of all the different international pavilions they visit, collecting pavilion stamps as a memento.

The Expo 2020 version is inspired by the UAE’s heritage, linking the past with the present. Shaped like an official passport, the 50-page booklet contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions (Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion), as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the crown jewel of the Expo site – plus other Dubai landmarks, such as the city’s iconic skyline, and other elements relating to the UAE.

The yellow, customisable passport also comes with its own enhanced security features – a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details and hidden watermarked images on each of its pages, ensuring that no two documents are alike.

With the UAE currently celebrating its Golden Jubilee year, the passport pays homage to the nation’s Founding Father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with a special page stamped in gold foil, and a photograph dating from 1971, when the UAE celebrated the birth of the nation. On 2nd December, visitors to Expo will also receive an exclusive stamp in commemoration of the UAE’s 50th Anniversary.

Priced at AED20, the Expo 2020 Dubai passport is available for purchase from all official Expo 2020 Dubai stores located across the Expo site, the Expo 2020 Dubai store located in Dubai Airports' Terminal 3 and expo2020dubai.com/onlinestore.

Running from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 will unite more than 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions. The most diverse World Expo ever will invite millions of visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world during a six-month celebration of human ingenuity, innovation, progress and culture.