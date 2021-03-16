Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme calls for enrollment before March 31

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai has urged UAE citizens and residents who wish to act as ambassadors for the country and help welcome millions of visitors to the first World Expo in the region to sign up for the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme, with applications set to close on 31st March 2021.

Following a huge response garnered with the support of Etisalat, the Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Volunteers, Expo 2020 Dubai has already received more than 160,000 expressions of interest, going above the initial target of 100,000 applications. The event will engage 30,000 volunteers to be the face of Expo 2020 Dubai and help showcase Emirati culture, values ​​and traditions to the world.

Abeer Al Hosani, Director, Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "As the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world, Expo 2020 promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all. Volunteers will be at the heart of the action, gaining lifelong skills, and exploring and networking with international visitors, participants, businessmen, entrepreneurs and more."

Dr. Ahmed bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat, said, "It has been a great honour to partner with the prestigious Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme and witness the overwhelming response from the UAE community to participate in the largest global event ever held in the Arab world – a mega-event that will engage volunteers to be the face of Expo 2020 and showcase Emirati culture, values and traditions to the world.

"

Designed with diversity and flexibility in mind, the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme welcomes participation from everyone over the age of 18, regardless of their nationality or education level, as long as they are fluent in English, possess strong communication skills, and are able to volunteer for 10 shifts.

After the deadline, Expo 2020 will continue screening applications and conducting personal interviews to select an outstanding team of volunteers who will then be taken through a series of programmes and activities to prepare them to carry out their tasks.

Many volunteers have already supported in numerous milestone events in the journey to Expo 2020, which opens on 1st October 2021, including countdown celebrations, the ongoing Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere and community engagement activities.