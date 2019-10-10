Expo 2020 Young Stars launched

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) The Expo School Programme has announced the launch of Expo 2020 Young Stars, created to provide an extraordinary opportunity for the students of the UAE to perform in Al Wasl Plaza, the heart and soul of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 celebrates the diversity of our schools and students.

Each participating school will create its own unique show based on the themes and spirit of Expo 2020.

Expo 2020 Young stars provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the school students of UAE, their schools and families to play an active role in Expo 2020 and showcase their talents to the world.

The schools of the nation can get more details on how to participate by visiting https://schools-staging.expo2020dubai.com/en/teachers/expo-2020-young-stars.