Expo 2020’s London World Majlis mulls over potential of new technologies

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Experts and thought leaders have mulled over the potential of new technologies, such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence, and how they will be best achieved by engaging and educating people on capabilities and collaborating to ensure their use for global good, during the latest Expo 2020 Dubai’s World Majlis series.

Titled ‘Beyond Reality – Welcoming New Worlds’, the London World Majlis was hosted by Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Expo 2020 Bureau, and explored augmented reality, mirror worlds and the impact on the future of humanity. It was held at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery on Tuesday, alongside the Shubbak Festival, the UK capital’s largest celebration of Arab culture.

The Majlis was attended by Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK; Lord Clement-Jones, Chair of the House of Lords Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Co-Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence, UK; Lord Martin Rees, Astronomer Royal; Laura Faulkner, Commissioner General and Director, UK Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai; and senior thought leaders in the fields of technology, innovation and art.

A deep-rooted UAE tradition, a majlis gathers people from different backgrounds to engage in respectful and vibrant conversation on issues that matter to their communities, while gaining new perspectives, solving problems and connecting with each other. Expo 2020’s World Majlis series was launched in Dubai in December 2017 and has travelled to Abu Dhabi, New York, Shanghai and Kigali.

More sessions are scheduled in the run-up to and during the next World Expo, the first to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region, which runs for six months from 20th October 2020.