Expo 2025 Osaka Surpasses 5 Million Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:45 PM

OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has announced that the number of visitors to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan reached five million on Monday.

During a ceremony to mark the achievement Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary-General of the Association, stated that the number of visitors to the Expo had increased from four million to five million in seven days, and that more visitors were coming to the Expo with each passing day.

He added, “The five millionth visitor was presented with a commemorative gift, including a Night Ticket allowing them to visit in the evening after 16:00."

