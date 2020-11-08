Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure & Camping 2020 exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) The Expo Al Dhaid is gearing up for launching the 2nd edition of the "Adventure & Camping 2020" exhibition, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, and under the supervision of the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The first such event across the region is held from 24th – 28th November and is seeing the participation of local camping and outdoors companies including, manufacturers of camping and accessories, land and sea excursions, and hunting and shooting equipment and supplies.

This year’s edition is offering its visitors a wide range of the best and latest products and supplies for tourism and camping trips, motorcycles and four-wheel bikes, hunting and marine equipment, safari, diving equipment, photography equipment, and night lighting devices.

With the moderate weather begins, the show represents a perfect opportunity for camping and outdoor enthusiasts to learn closely about the latest camping equipment, accessories that meet all their needs.

"We, at the Expo Centre Sharjah, are keen to launch distinctive shows and events in the central and eastern region in Sharjah to help strengthen the various economic sectors in this region," said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, the CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah. "The first edition of the Adventure & Camping show attracted a wide participation of exhibitors and visitors alike, underlining the status of this event and its ability to offer a stimulating environment for those involved in this industry."

Al Midfa stressed that everything is all set to launch the show, with the highest requirements and precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of employees, visitors and exhibitors, calling the public to visit the event and to take advantage of the distinguished opportunities provided, as well as a great variety of the latest goods and products for camping and outdoors at competitive prices.

The exhibition will open from 11 am to 10 pm on daily basis, except for Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm.