UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expo Al Dhaid Preparations In Full Swing To Host 2nd Adventure & Camping 2020 Exhibition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Expo Al Dhaid preparations in full swing to host 2nd Adventure & Camping 2020 exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Preparations by the Expo Al Dhaid are in full swing to host the 2nd edition of the "Adventure & Camping 2020" exhibition from 24th to 28th November, 2020, the region’s first such event, which is supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, and supervised by the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The five-day event is seeing the participation of around 30 companies and 60 brands specialising in camping and outdoor equipment and supplies, including manufacturers of camping and accessories, land and sea excursions, and hunting and shooting equipment and supplies.

The exhibition features many recreational activities, such as wild cycling and specific areas for camping in an excellent atmosphere full of challenge and excitement, as well as tailor-made activities for the family.

This is in addition to offering camping trip services for the enthusiastic Emirati youth, with from experts and specialists in this field, as well as showcasing the latest innovations in equipment and supplies for land and sea trips.

"We are committed to providing various platforms that spur the commercial traffic and sales at the local level, in particular, the central and eastern region, especially after the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic," said Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, "This event will significantly highlight the Emirati products and provide a new environment supportive of entrepreneurs working in this sphere to showcase their products and services before a large number of visitors and enthusiasts for outdoor activities."

Al-Midfa commended the efforts of the organising committee in completing the organisational, logistical, and promotional preparations while ensuring the implementation of the strictest precautionary measures for the health and safety of everyone.

Related Topics

Cycling Sharjah Traffic Chamber November 2020 Commerce Family Event From Industry

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

1 hour ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

1 hour ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.