Expo Al Dhaid preparations in full swing to host 2nd Adventure & Camping 2020 exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Preparations by the Expo Al Dhaid are in full swing to host the 2nd edition of the "Adventure & Camping 2020" exhibition from 24th to 28th November, 2020, the region’s first such event, which is supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, and supervised by the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The five-day event is seeing the participation of around 30 companies and 60 brands specialising in camping and outdoor equipment and supplies, including manufacturers of camping and accessories, land and sea excursions, and hunting and shooting equipment and supplies.

The exhibition features many recreational activities, such as wild cycling and specific areas for camping in an excellent atmosphere full of challenge and excitement, as well as tailor-made activities for the family.

This is in addition to offering camping trip services for the enthusiastic Emirati youth, with from experts and specialists in this field, as well as showcasing the latest innovations in equipment and supplies for land and sea trips.

"We are committed to providing various platforms that spur the commercial traffic and sales at the local level, in particular, the central and eastern region, especially after the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic," said Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, "This event will significantly highlight the Emirati products and provide a new environment supportive of entrepreneurs working in this sphere to showcase their products and services before a large number of visitors and enthusiasts for outdoor activities."

Al-Midfa commended the efforts of the organising committee in completing the organisational, logistical, and promotional preparations while ensuring the implementation of the strictest precautionary measures for the health and safety of everyone.